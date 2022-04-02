Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,918. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

