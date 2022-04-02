Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,485,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,008. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.