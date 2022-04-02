Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 3,908,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,743. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.