Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. 5,257,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $404.91 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.