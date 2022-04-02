Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

