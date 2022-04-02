Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.70. 15,070,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,910,820. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

