Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $5,829,000.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,219,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

