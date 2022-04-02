Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,873,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

