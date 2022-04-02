Grin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,828.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.19 or 0.07545877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00271820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.08 or 0.00814071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00099062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012993 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.85 or 0.00473182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00392801 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

