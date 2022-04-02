Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.98

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $28.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

