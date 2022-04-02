Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

TV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,210. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Alua Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,746,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,555,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

