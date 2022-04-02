Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

