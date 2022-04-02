GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,932 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 1,360,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,017. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

