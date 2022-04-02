GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224,228 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Service Co. International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,427. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

