GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,287 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $402,247,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $140.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,126. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

