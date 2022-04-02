GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,592,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,813 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,554,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,160,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.