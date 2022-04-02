GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $402,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.50. 232,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,330. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.