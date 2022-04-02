GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $394,000 Investment in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBT stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. 434,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.22.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

