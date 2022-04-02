GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $416,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.