GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,816 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $177.80. 858,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,346. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

