GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

