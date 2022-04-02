GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 941,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

