H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 501,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,575. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.