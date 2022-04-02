H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Raised to SEK 105 at Societe Generale

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from SEK 95 to SEK 105 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. UBS Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.28.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

