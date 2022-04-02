H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.87

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.95. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,476 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.68.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

