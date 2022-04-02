Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.71

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.71 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 33.02 ($0.43), with a volume of 5,706,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,519.52). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96).

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.