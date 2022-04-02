Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.