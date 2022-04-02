Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.31 ($103.63).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €59.64 ($65.54) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.56 and its 200-day moving average is €85.93.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

