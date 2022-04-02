Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 247,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $607.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,872,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 3,070.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

