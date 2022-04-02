HC Wainwright Lowers SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $14.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 261.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

SCYX stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

