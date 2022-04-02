HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $250.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.21 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

