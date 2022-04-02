Head to Head Contrast: QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 389.58%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 60,161.86 -$505.33 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About QF Liquidation (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

