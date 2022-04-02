Head-To-Head Review: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Its Competitors

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.24

Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 95 383 335 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics competitors beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

