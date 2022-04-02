Head to Head Review: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -23.12% -13.33% -9.46% Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07%

This table compares XPeng and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 7.12 -$418.70 million ($0.91) -32.08 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.40

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for XPeng and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 12 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $51.29, indicating a potential upside of 75.71%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Risk & Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 6.81, meaning that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPeng beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

