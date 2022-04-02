Head-To-Head Survey: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gogo and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $335.72 million 6.28 $152.74 million $0.96 19.79 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 45.49% -6.09% 5.97% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gogo beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It also offers suite of integrated equipment, network, and internet connectivity products and services, as well as includes suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. In addition, the company portfolio comprises of in-flight network, in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, and production operations functions. Further, the company offers satellite-based voice and data services. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

