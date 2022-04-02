Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $44.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,434. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Health Catalyst by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 732,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,075. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

