Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 924,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,214. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

