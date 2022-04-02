HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.08, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

