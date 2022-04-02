Heartland BancCorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.