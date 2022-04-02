Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $803,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Heartland Express by 277.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.