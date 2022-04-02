Hedley Clark Purchases 119,952 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark bought 119,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798.08 ($6,285.15).

Primorus Investments stock opened at GBX 3.93 ($0.05) on Friday. Primorus Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

