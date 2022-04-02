HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109 over the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in HEICO by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.