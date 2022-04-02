HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.83

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.83 and last traded at $155.70, with a volume of 2927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.96.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,365 shares of company stock worth $7,956,109. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

