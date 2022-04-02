Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00272676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001401 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

