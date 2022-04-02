Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

