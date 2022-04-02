Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $696.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

