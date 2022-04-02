Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

