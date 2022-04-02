Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

