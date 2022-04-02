Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,721. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.