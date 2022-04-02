HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 388,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HEXO by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.